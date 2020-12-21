Malaysia records more than 2,000 new Covid-19 infections, most of them local cases

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia recorded 2,018 more Covid-19 infections on Monday (Dec 21), taking the country's total confirmed cases to 95,327.

One person died due to the coronavirus, raising Malaysia's Covid-19 death toll to 438.

Also on Monday, 1,084 Covid-19 patients were discharged, which means 78,393 people have recovered.

The number of people with active Covid-19 infections in Malaysia is now 16,496, said Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Currently, 109 patients are in intensive care, with 55 requiring ventilator support, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham told a press conference on Monday.

He added that seven of Monday's cases were imported infections, while the rest were local transmissions.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that Selangor continues to record the highest increase of the day out of all states, with 1,204 confirmed cases, or 59.7 per cent of Monday's total.

This is followed by Johor with 278 or 13.8 per cent of cases, and Sabah with 247 cases (12.2 per cent).

There were 243 new cases reported from prison and detention centre clusters, which is about 12 per cent of Monday's tally. This includes the Tembok Gajah cluster that saw 234 new cases.

On the sole death on Monday, Dr Noor Hisham said the patient was a 50-year-old foreign man who died at the Tuaran Hospital in Sabah. The man had no known history of comorbidities.