Malaysia records highest daily Covid-19 case count; KL most affected

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia on Saturday (Dec 26) recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, with 2,335 infections.

The capital city Kuala Lumpur made up the largest share of the new infections with 728 cases (31.2 per cent), followed by Selangor and Johor with 710 and 412 cases, respectively.

Of the total new cases, only 11 were imported, while the rest were local transmissions, health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement. More than 300 of them came from the prisons and immigration depots involving nine clusters.

There were two fatalities on Saturday. The first one is a 44-year-old woman from Sabah with a history of obesity and dyspepsia (indigestion), while the other is a 70-year-old man from Melaka with a history of diabetes, high blood pressure and benign prostatic hypertrophy.

The country's total number of confirmed cases now stands at 103,900 with 451 deaths.

Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham said there are currently 108 Covid-19 patients under intensive care, with 50 requiring ventilator support.

To date, 83,414 people have recovered from the disease.