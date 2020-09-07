Malaysia records 62 daily Covid-19 cases, highest in three months

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia confirmed 62 new Covid-19 cases on Monday (Sept 7), with 50 cases linked to the Benteng Lahad Datu (LD) cluster in Sabah.

The last time Malaysia had more than 50 cases in a single day was on June 4, when it had 277 cases.

The Health Ministry's director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the 62 cases, 56 were local transmissions while six were import cases.

The country now has a cumulative total of 9,459 cases since the outbreak started in January.

Malaysia also discharged nine patients on Monday, putting the total number of recoveries at 9,124, or a rate of 96.5 per cent.

The total number of active cases in the country was at 207 cases.

Six people have been admitted into intensive care units, with four of them requiring ventilator support.

No fatalities were reported on Monday, which means the Covid-19 death toll in the country remains at 128 or a rate of 1.35 per cent.