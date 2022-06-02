Malaysia readies 5G network as telcos mull over stakes

KUALA LUMPUR • Trailing regional rivals in the race to offer 5G mobile services, Malaysia is finally pressing ahead with a plan to roll out the high-speed network across the country even as local carriers wrangle over equity participation in the project.

State-owned Digital Nasional, which is building the infrastructure at a cost of RM16 billion (S$5 billion) spread over 10 years, has offered all nine telecommunication companies in the country equal stakes totalling as much as 70 per cent by June 30.

But the top four carriers have been pushing for a combined 51 per cent majority stake to themselves instead.

The government intends to deploy the network regardless of the operators' decision, Digital Nasional's chief executive Ralph Marshall said. If the carriers do not reach an agreement, the government will look at other options for equity financing, he added.

"Basically if you don't come in, we just have to open up the market," he said last week. "The principle is accelerating the deployment and adoption of 5G in the national interest."

Malaysia has been one of the 5G laggards in South-east Asia. In terms of average mobile download speeds, it trails Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia, which have rapidly rolled out the network, according to a report by Opensignal.

The 5G coverage in Malaysia is still spotty with limited access in Kuala Lumpur, Cyberjaya and Putrajaya.

Digital Nasional aims to have a 5G network with 40 per cent reach in densely populated areas by the end of this year, compared with about 15 per cent as at March, according to Mr Marshall.

The target is to extend it nationwide to 80 per cent in populated areas by 2024, he added.

At the same time, the infrastructure provider is also seeking to keep tariffs affordable. It is charging carriers less than 20 Malaysian sen per gigabyte for 5G service, Finance Minister Zafrul Abdul Aziz said in Parliament in November. That compares to a rate of between 45 and 55 sen per gigabyte for 4G services, he added.

But the debate on the network has mostly centred around the purchase of equity in Digital Nasional by the nation's carriers.

Celcom Axiata, DiGi.com, Maxis and U Mobile want a 51 per cent majority stake, said Communications Minister Annuar Musa.

Celcom is trying its best to meet the deadline process, Axiata Group chief executive Izzaddin Idris said last Thursday. He stepped down on Tuesday.

DiGi said through a spokesman that it is continuing discussions with the government, the multimedia authority and Digital Nasional over various aspects of the 5G roll-out.

Celcom, Maxis and U Mobile did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

YTL Communications is one of two telecommunication firms that have signed up to use Digital Nasional's 5G infrastructure so far, a Bernama report on May 1 cited Tan Sri Musa as saying.

The other one is fixed-line operator Telekom Malaysia.

Last week, YTL launched a 5G-ready mobile network plan, which offers average data charges of 30 sen per gigabyte, according to a statement.

Digital Nasional needs as much as RM6 billion in terms of working capital facilities to roll out the planned 5G network, Mr Marshall said.

The company has secured RM500 million in short-term financing from Deutsche Bank and RM800 million from UOB, according to him.

Digital Nasional is also planning a RM5 billion sukuk, or Islamic bond, to take over this short-term financing, he added.

