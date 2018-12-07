Malaysia proposes to Singapore that both sides cease and desist from sending assets into disputed maritime area

Malaysia's Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah has said Malaysia proposed to Singapore on Friday (Dec 7), through the Singapore High Commissioner in Kuala Lumpur, for both countries to cease and desist from sending assets into the disputed area effective from midnight on Saturday, pending discussions on outstanding maritime boundary issues.

The action to desist would be undertaken without prejudice to either Malaysia or Singapore's position on maritime boundary claims over the area in question, he said in a statement.

The statement came hours after Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen issued a strong caution to Malaysian government vessels to leave Singapore territorial waters off Tuas.

Singapore has been exercising its sovereignty over these waters all along, until Malaysia for the first time claimed these waters unilaterally in a gazette notice extending Johor Baru port limits on Oct 25.

The vessels have made repeated encroachments into these waters in the past two weeks, and Singapore has protested against the incursions as a violation of the Republic's sovereignty and international law.

Three Malaysian vessels remained in Singapore waters on Friday.

Malaysia said it also forwarded the draft agenda for a meeting aimed at the amicable resolution of maritime boundary issues between the two countries, which was conveyed by Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during the latter's official visit to Singapore on Nov 12 and 13, Datuk Saifuddin added.

Related Story Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen warns Malaysian vessels to stay out of Singapore waters

Related Story Observers stress need to de-escalate dispute urgently

"It is the hope of the Malaysian government that the meeting could be convened some time in the middle of this month," he said.

Meanwhile, Malaysia has communicated to Singapore, through the Singapore High Commissioner to Malaysia, its protest against the Republic's decision to extend Singapore's port limits off Tuas, Mr Saifuddin said. "This is a clear violation of Malaysia's sovereignty and international law," he added.

On Thursday, Singapore's Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan called on the ships to back off.

Dr Ng said in a Facebook post on Friday that the Singapore Navy and Police Coast Guard craft have been patrolling these waters all along. "Out of nowhere, Malaysian government vessels now claim these waters as theirs and have been continually intruding since November," he added.