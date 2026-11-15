Malaysia probing alleged Nvidia AI chip diversion since April 2025: Home Minister

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The investigation focuses on whether Malaysia was being used as a transit hub or whether local proxy companies were involved.

LUMUT, Perak – Malaysian police opened an investigation in April 2025 into US allegations of illicit procurement and diversion of high-performance artificial intelligence chips, including those produced by Nvidia, through Malaysia.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said a comprehensive investigation was launched immediately after the allegations surfaced, focusing on whether Malaysia was being used as a transit hub or whether local proxy companies were involved.

“We are investigating under the Strategic Trade Act 2010. Several regulatory agencies are involved, including Bank Negara Malaysia, the Inland Revenue Board, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission , Customs and the police.

“MITI (Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry) is the lead agency. We have a task force called STAC, a committee under the Strategic Trade Act,” he said.

He told reporters this after officiating the MADANI Kita Programme and the 2026 MADANI Adopted Village and MADANI Adopted School Handover Ceremony organised by the Malaysian Volunteer Department (RELA) at Kampung Sungai Tiram on Nov 14.

Also present was RELA director-general Rosli Yaakub.

Saifuddin was responding to a question on whether Malaysia had been affected and whether the government had taken any measures following uncertainties surrounding Nvidia’s leadership.

On Nov 12, the US-based chipmaker announced that its co-founder Jensen Huang had resigned as president, chief executive officer and board member with immediate effect, ending his 33-year tenure with the company.

The minister stressed that police were taking the allegations seriously and confirmed that updates on the investigation were regularly conveyed to MITI for further action.

“Whether the investigation findings substantiate the allegations, and the gathering of evidence concerning the alleged diversion or illicit procurement, these matters involve multiple layers of investigation.

“The investigation is certainly very complex, and so far, I can confirm that we have informed MITI of its progress for the information to be conveyed to the relevant parties,” he said. BERNAMA