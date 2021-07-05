Malaysia police to tighten controls at Kuala Lumpur MCO areas after escape attempt

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The police will tighten control at all localities placed under the enhanced movement control order (MCO) in Malaysia, the Bernama agency reported, following an incident where three men escaped from a People's Housing Project (PPR) in Jalan Kampung Pasir in Kuala Lumpur.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Yong Lei Choo said the police viewed the matter seriously and guaranteed that there would be no repeat of such incidents.

She said that Kuala Lumpur police will increase joint efforts with the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Civil Defence Force and the Health Ministry to curb such attempts.

"Security measures will be strengthened at all 19 localities under the enhanced MCO in Kuala Lumpur, " she said on Monday (July 5) after presenting food supply aid to 30 PPR residents in Sentul Murni here.

The media reported on Sunday that police had identified two of the three local men who escaped through a barbed wire fence at the PPR in Jalan Kampung Pasir, which was placed under an enhanced MCO.

PPRs are government housing projects in Malaysia meant for low-income households.

Brickfields district police chief Anuar Omar said the incident was earlier shared on social media and a report on the viral video was lodged at 4.51pm on Sunday.

He said the two men, aged 34 and 46, have previous criminal records.

"The 34-year-old man has six records for offences related to drugs, robbery, theft and others, while the 46-year-old man has nine records for burglary and drug-related offences," he said in a statement on Sunday night.

Police are tracking down the third suspect and the public is urged not to speculate following the incident, he added.

Separately, Ms Yong said that more than 90 per cent of the Kuala Lumpur contingent police personnel and their family members have received their Covid-19 vaccinations thus far, and will ensure that it reaches 100 per cent soon.