Malaysia police to call in Muhyiddin over alleged defamation of Anwar

PUTRAJAYA – Former Malaysia premier Muhyiddin Yassin is among several people who will be called in by the police to have their statements recorded over alleged defamation of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Putrajaya Police Chief A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz confirmed on Tuesday that the police were in the process of contacting the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president and other witnesses.

“Investigations are ongoing and we are working on calling all those involved.

“Some have already been contacted while efforts are being made to call the others, as some are involved in the ongoing Parliament meeting,” Assistant Commissioner Asmadi said.

The police on Monday opened a defamation probe after Mr Anwar’s political secretary, Mr Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim, lodged a report against Muhyiddin, who is facing seven graft charges.

On March 10, Muhyiddin reportedly described the prosecution against him as a form of political intimidation that was planned using enforcement agencies as a tool.

Mr Kamil said Muhyiddin’s statement was defamatory and could create a negative perception on the leadership of Mr Anwar, who is also the finance minister. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK