Malaysia police pull the plug on China-based online gambling syndicate; 54 arrested

SERDANG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian police have shut down a China-based online gambling call centre that had been operating in a residential area in Serdang, a town in Selangor.

The raid on Friday (April 17) afternoon was led by the police headquarters' Secret Societies, Gambling and Vice Division.

A total of 54 people were arrested when police raided three addresses in the residential area in Jalan Amanria 2, a housing estate.

"Inspections showed that the syndicate was suspected of handling, managing and promoting gambling activities online. The syndicate promoted the games to their customers/victims from China via WeChat," said Criminal Investigation Division director Datuk Huzir Mohamed in a statement. "They promoted games that were easy to play, with a high chance of winning via QR codes as well."

He added that the group could earn around RM350,000 (S$114,000) daily.

"Sixty computers, 313 handphones, six modems and seven routers were seized at the raids. All suspects are from China, aged between 18 and 54," he said.

Commissioner Huzir added that the case was being investigated under multiple acts, including the Common Gaming Houses Act and the Immigration Act," he said.

This wasn't the first time that Malaysian authorities had busted similar criminal operations run by China nationals in Malaysian housing estates or commercial offices.