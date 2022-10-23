Malaysia police probe attack on political party Muda in Johor

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian police on Sunday said they were investigating an attack on an event in Johor organised by the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), a youth-based political party helmed by former Cabinet minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman.

Bottles and firecrackers were thrown during the incident on Saturday night, when about 30 masked individuals turned up at the event venue in Muar.

Sabah Muda chief Amos Thien had minor injuries after a fall, while party vice-president Lim Wei Jiet’s car was damaged in the fracas.

The attack comes as parties ramp up fund-raising efforts and begin campaigning unofficially ahead of the general election on Nov 19. Official campaigning begins on Nomination Day, on Nov 5.

Johor Muda chief Azrol Rahani tweeted: “Provocation again! This time, throwing bottles and firecrackers, damaging cars. Everyone masked, why must you hide? This is evil politics. Never mind that we couldn’t get your photos, we have got your car plate number.”

Mr Syed Saddiq questioned the need for the provocation, saying he was only hosting a dinner event.

“They threw bottles, firecrackers and damaged a guest’s car,” he said on Twitter. He posted several videos of the incident on Twitter, which showed two groups of people talking to each other before one group started shouting “Who are you?” and saying that it rejected Muda.