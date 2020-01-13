Malaysia police nab PH state lawmaker and two aides to top officials in anti-drug raid

KUALA LUMPUR - A Pakatan Harapan (PH) state assemblyman and two special officers to Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's political secretary and Youth Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman were among 17 individuals arrested for illegal drug use and gambling in the wee hours of Sunday (Jan 12).

Another person who was arrested is an officer at Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) led by Tun Mahathir.

The embarrassing arrests come at a time when PH's popularity has nosedived as it struggles to fulfill its election promises.

And while police investigations are ongoing, the arrests of officials close to top leaders could only add to poor perceptions of the government.

Earlier this month, a Magistrate's Court in Kuala Lumur ordered 32-year-old Ahmad Saiful Islam Mohamad - the son of Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu - to enter his defence on a charge of drug use, allegedly committed at an upscale hotel in KL last year.

The four men who were nabbed on Sunday - Dengkil (Selangor) state assemblyman Adhif Syan Abdullah, Muhammad Fadzil Mohd Ahmad, Ahmad Redzuan Mohamed Shafi and Piji Jihat- were detained during a police bust at 4.45am at an office space in Puchong, Selangor state, following complaints of loud noise.

The private party is believed to be hosted by the owner of the premises, who is also a friend to Mr Adhif, 38.

PPBM president and Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in a statement said he will leave the matter to the authorities and won't interfere in the investigation.

"I also would like to clarify that Pizi bin Jihat is an officer at the party (PPBM) headquarters and is not my special officer as what has been reported".

Mr Adhif is also the Selangor Youth chief for PPBM, one of the four component parties of PH.

The four were tested positive for drugs, as were 12 others who were arrested, police sources said. One of those arrested tested negative.

Related Story Malaysian PM Mahathir says untrue govt 'directionless'; 2 more years needed for policies to bear fruit

At the time of the arrests, it was learnt that the group was allegedly high on drugs.

The police have remained tight-lipped on the incident but news of Mr Adhif and other ministerial officers' arrests was confirmed by PPBM vice-president and Selangor PPBM chairman Abdul Rashid Asari, despite the denial by the man himself.

Mr Adhif denied through Malaysiakini news site that he was arrested, claiming he was at home at the time.

But said Datuk Abdul Rashid, as quoted by New Straits Times newspaper on Monday (Jan 13): "Yes, he was arrested. That is confirmed. I have checked with the Home Ministry and that was the information I received. The matter is now under investigation, so I do not want to make further comment on that."

Following the arrests, Mr Saddiq moved to suspend his officer, Ahmad Redzuan. 29, after he was informed by the police, adding that he would leave the matter up to the authorities.

"I was already informed of the arrest of the officer by the police... I will also suspend the duties of the Youth and Sports Ministry officer that was involved while awaiting investigations to be finalised," he said in a media statement on Monday.

It was learnt that a press conference will be held later by national police chief Abdul Hamid Bador to address the matter.