Malaysia police nab 26 youths, dad of deceased at funeral procession amid movement curbs

KLANG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian police made arrests at a funeral procession after mourners refused to heed advice to disperse, amid the movement curbs imposed by the government.

The funeral on Thursday (April 16) came to the attention of the police and a team was dispatched to the area.

"The funeral was held by a family in Taman Intan, Kapar, and included around 50 people," said North Klang district's police chief Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh in a statement on Friday (April 17).

"When the police arrived, warnings were given to disperse, but there were still those who refused.

"The police acted based on the non-compliance of the movement control order (MCO) and 26 youths were arrested," she said.

"The father of the deceased was also arrested after the funeral procession for organising a ceremony with gangsterism elements," Assistant Commissioner Nurulhuda said.

She did not explain what she meant by "gangsterism elements", but a past funeral of a suspected gang member in Malaysia had flags and markings carried in the procession to identify that person's triad affiliation.

The youths are aged between 20 and 30, while the deceased's father is in his 40s.

"The youths have been remanded for four days, while the father will be remanded on Saturday (April 18)," the statement said.

She explained that the funeral was for a 17-year-old boy who had died after a road accident.

"It is believed that the group that had attended were friends of the deceased.

"We again remind all to obey the movement control order. For funerals, only close relatives are allowed to attend," she said.

