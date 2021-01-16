Malaysia police fine Umno for mass gathering as it gave away free frozen chickens

KUALA LUMPUR - Hundreds of people turned up when they heard Malaysia's political party Umno was giving away free frozen chickens in a drive-through event in Putrajaya, the nation's administrative capital, on Friday (Jan 15).

Some came on their motorcycles, others rode in on their cars to collect the 2,000 frozen birds in the event organised by the youth wing of Umno in Putrajaya, pictures shown on Facebook revealed.

But the party has now been fined by the police, as the event was held during the Movement Control Order (MCO), with a ban on mass gatherings to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The amount of the compound fine was not revealed.

The police chief for Putrajaya district Mohd Fadzil Ali said the programme was held without police approval.

"The frozen chicken distributed free on first come first serve basis had resulted in a traffic congestion as people had thronged the location," he said in a statement on Saturday, as quoted by Malay Mail online news.

Putrajaya Umno Youth vice-chief Mohd Zushaidey Zulkifli said on Friday the party’s Putrajaya division had obtained the necessary approvals from the National Security Council and the police to hold the event, Free Malaysia News quoted him as saying.

He also said that everyone observed Covid-19 procedures by distributing the chicken via a drive-through system.