Malaysia police arrest 14 men after armed clash over drug territory near Kuala Lumpur

KAJANG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian police have arrested 14 people after a video of a clash between two groups of men went viral on social media.

Police later said the armed fight in Cheras, a township at the edge of Kuala Lumpur, was over control of a drug territory.

We were informed that "a group of men armed with parangs were fighting" in Cheras, said Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mohd Zaid Hassan, the police chief of Kajang district.

Police were alerted to the fight following a distress call at 6.37pm on Sunday (Jan 31).

"In the incident, two victims were rushed to hospital after suffering multiple injuries," AC Mohd Zaid said on Monday (Feb 1).

He said police also believed that three cars were abandoned by suspects and victims at the scene in Taman Juara Jaya, Batu 9, Cheras.

In the 44-second video, a group of men can be seen holding objects believed to be parangs while running away and getting into vehicles.

A black pickup truck is then seen ramming into a white car before ramming into a red car.

A man can then be heard shouting to witnesses, warning them against taking pictures of the incident.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief Fadzil Ahmat said the department, together with the Kajang and Serdang districts CID, managed to track down the suspects, Bernama news agency reported.

The motive for the incident is "over control of drug sales territory" between a so-called Gang 08 from one part of Selangor and Gang 36 from another district, he said.