Malaysia PM offers rivals reforms for their support

Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob met top leaders of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) opposition pact yesterday to offer reforms and wider measures to combat a deepening Covid-19 crisis in exchange for their support in Parliament.

Official sources told The Straits Times that the leaders discussed a confidence and supply agreement (CSA), whereby PH's 88 lawmakers will vote in favour of the newly appointed Premier in an upcoming confidence motion and support expenditure Bills.

It is unclear if an accord was struck during the 90-minute meeting, which was attended by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu and Democratic Action Party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

Although Datuk Seri Anwar did not specifically mention a CSA, he told reporters after the meeting that the leaders discussed "pro-public" programmes and steps to tackle Malaysia's deadliest Covid-19 wave, as well as "reducing the political temperature".

"In the current climate, and if there are pro-people programmes, we will not complicate it," the Parti Keadilan Rakyat president said when asked about the Premier's confidence test in Parliament.

A joint statement by the Prime Minister and the three PH chiefs said the meeting was to "realise the King's decree" for politicians to unite and focus on current issues.

"An agreement was reached to empower Parliament... as a check and balance on the executive. We also agreed and understand the importance of judicial independence, institutional reforms and good governance to ensure a more conducive environment for the people and nation," it said.

Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin made similar overtures to the opposition on Aug 13, after about 15 Umno MPs withdrew support for him, depriving him of a parliamentary majority. But the proposal was unanimously rejected, forcing the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chief to resign on Aug 16.

Reforms offered then included an anti-party hopping Bill to stem defections, term limits for the prime minister and equal financial allocation for all government and opposition politicians, while an additional RM45 billion (S$14.5 billion) was pledged to the fight against Covid-19. It is understood that PH is now asking for wider reforms.

Umno vice-president Ismail, like Tan Sri Muhyiddin before him, has a slim majority of only 114 MPs in the 222-member Parliament.

ST reported on Tuesday that just days after Datuk Seri Ismail's Umno party decided to unanimously back him for the premiership, various factions are at loggerheads again over prized Cabinet appointments.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's camp, which includes former premier Najib Razak, has made several demands, including in the choice of the finance minister post.

The party's information chief Shahril Hamdan lauded Mr Ismail's offer to rival parties, calling it "an early testament to Datuk Seri Ismail's ability to gain an understanding from the opposition... that it's important for the country and its economy that the political turmoil not be extended any further".

A tussle between top Bersatu figures to be made deputy prime minister is putting further pressure on Mr Ismail's efforts to mollify allies.

"If the deal is agreed, then that is the end of Azmin Ali and Zahid's leverage over the PM," a PH source told ST, referring to the CSA.

Former senior minister Azmin has been vying for the deputy premiership, along with Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin, and reportedly threatened to pull support for Mr Ismail, along with 10 other MPs. His aide has denied such a threat was made.