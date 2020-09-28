Malaysia PM Muhyiddin's GRS alliance resolves impasse over Sabah chief minister candidate

KOTA KINABALU - Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition has resolved its impasse in picking a chief minister candidate after winning the Sabah election, some 36 hours after the poll concluded.

GRS parties agreed on Tan Sri Muhyiddin's personal pick for the post: Sabah Perikatan Nasional (PN) chief Hajiji Mohd Noor, the alliance announced on Monday (Sept 28).

GRS parties had been locked in discussions on the post of chief minister since late on Saturday. On Sunday, the impasse led them to ask Sabah governor Juhar Mahiruddin to pick a chief minister among the two GRS candidates: Datuk Seri Hajiji and Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chief Bung Moktar Radin.

The Sabah palace announced that a swearing in ceremony will take at 10.30am on Tuesday (Sept 29), but it is yet to confirm the identity of the new chief minister.

Caretaker Chief Minister Shafie Apdal's residence has seen continued activity since Sunday amid rumours he could still form the state government despite his Warisan Plus alliance winning fewer seats than GRS.