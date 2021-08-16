Malaysia PM Muhyiddin set to resign in audience with King after failure to regain majority

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is meeting his Cabinet a final time on Monday (Aug 16) morning before a crucial audience with the King where he is expected to offer his resignation.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin was seen arriving at the Prime Minister's Office shortly after 8am followed by the police chief and attorney-general. Inspector General Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani as well as Armed Forces Chief Affendi Buang left at 10.10am after Cabinet ministers arrived.

Should the Premier finally draw the curtains on his tumultuous 18-month rule, it would be the culmination of a fortnight-long assault on his leadership which began when 11 Umno MPs withdrew their support for him on Aug 3.

But his likely ouster looks set to throw the nation into deeper uncertainty.

Despite a weekend of endless meetings and proposals across the political divide, there is still no clear candidate to succeed the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president.

While The Straits Times understands that Mr Muhyiddin will still advise Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah that his Perikatan Nasional (PN) remains the largest bloc in Parliament with 100 out of the 220 sitting MPs, the constitution obliges the Premier to resign as there is no provision for a minority government.

Mr Muhyiddin could be asked to stay on in a caretaker capacity while the monarch determines who, among a clutch of hopefuls, can command the majority of the 222-strong legislature, where two seats are currently vacant.

While Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim's Pakatan Harapan (PH) has 88 MPs, most lawmakers outside of the coalition are either opposed to his leadership or bound by Umno's resolution earlier this year to not team up with him or Democratic Action Party (DAP), the largest component in PH.

Out of the 120 lawmakers opposed to Mr Muhyiddin's leadership, 15 are in Umno president Zahid Hamidi's camp and another 17 in various parties largely loyal to former premier Mahathir Mohamad.

Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob has tried to convince his PN colleagues to back him for a smooth transition, with sources indicating he will offer his existing role of Deputy Prime Minister to Bersatu. If he is able to convince Mr Zahid's camp, then its majority will be restored as a government of 115 MPs.



Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob (left) and Malaysia’s longest-serving lawmaker Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah. PHOTOS: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



Nonetheless, Malaysia's longest-serving lawmaker Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah is also being weighed up as an alternative, as the Umno stalwart is seen as a compromise between the current government and opposition benches.

An option open to the King is to dissolve Parliament, but with polls required within 60 days, this would force a nation in the throes of its deadliest Covid-19 wave to head to the ballot and risk a repeat of the surge after the Sabah state election a year ago from which Malaysia has never fully recovered.