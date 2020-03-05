Malaysia PM Muhyiddin focuses on civil service ahead of politics

KUALA LUMPUR - Sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister on Sunday (March 1) under a cloud of uncertainty, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has had to pick up the pieces of government in a mid-term takeover while facing pressure from both sides of the political divide.

The schism in his own Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia has yet to heal as former premier Mahathir Mohamad continues to meet the party's rank-and-file to explain why he objected to the party leaving Pakatan Harapan (PH), a move which led to the ruling pact's collapse.

At the same time, Prime Minister Muhyiddin is facing grumbles from grassroots leaders of his new ally Umno after he said that he will not have corruption-tainted leaders in his Perikatan Nasional (PN) government. Umno is the largest party within the alliance and several of its leaders currently face graft charges.

But Mr Muhyiddin appears more focused on steadying the administration in Putrajaya, in the belief that the politics will fall into place once the temperature cools over the sudden change of government last week.

This strategy comes amid what some observers believe is possibly the worst time for a new leader to take the reins in Malaysia, when the twin threats of a slowing economy and the coronavirus outbreak are causing widespread anxiety.

The Straits Times has learnt that the Prime Minister is set to speak to the civil service on Monday. Well-placed sources say he will expand on his address to the nation that was televised a day after his appointment and speak to them about the fight against corruption, distribution of wealth and government efficiency.

"That is the core support he rests on. He must make sure civil servants deliver and implement policy. It hits the nail on the head by going to the civil servants first," said Datuk Khalid Jaafar, a policy adviser to key PN figure Azmin Ali.

The Monday meeting follows several days of briefings the Prime Minister has had with key departments such as the Finance, Economic Affairs and Health ministries.

The move appears to be geared towards pre-empting the problems that PH faced during its 21 months in power, when several ministers and even then premier Mahathir complained they were being obstructed or sabotaged by the civil service.

Investors have also so far responded positively to the end of the week-long political impasse, triggered when dozens of lawmakers including Mr Muhyiddin left PH on Feb 24, causing it to lose its majority in Parliament.

The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index has rebounded after opening at a nine-year low on Monday.

This optimism comes after the government signalled that the RM20 billion (S$6.7 billion) stimulus package to soften the blow of the coronavirus on the economy would be rolled out as planned, and the central bank eased interest rates on Tuesday. Official sources indicate that there is room for a second stage boost to the economy if needed.

Analysts have so far given this policy continuity the thumbs up.

Bower Group Asia director Adib Zalkapli told The Straits Times that "maintaining positive elements from the previous administration, such as fiscal restraint and the reform agenda will give Muhyiddin legitimacy".

Mr Muhyiddin has been criticised for forming a so-called backdoor government with Umno and PAS, parties which were defeated by PH in the last general election in May 2018.

The Straits Times understands that the Bersatu president will only begin to address political matters over the weekend, and a Cabinet is unlikely to be formed until the end of next week.

"He is casting the net far and wide. Right now it is still the resume-gathering stage," a source said.

But in the long term, he will need to take control of Bersatu, and with the power granted by his position - which includes the ability to make appointments both in government and at a plethora of state-linked firms - he should be able to achieve this.

The power that comes with the premiership could also help in establishing control of the ruling PN, where there is currently no clear leadership or decision-making structure.

However, he will still have to make the painful decision of whether to eject the influential Tun Dr Mahathir from Bersatu, or at least remove him as party chairman. Dr Mahathir has said he will not work with Umno, a party he accuses of being riddled with corruption.

Some in PN are hoping that Dr Mahathir will be appeased if Mr Muhyiddin leaves graft-tainted Umno leaders out of the Cabinet, and that this might herald a return to the days when the elder statesman was a critical but not destabilising voice in Umno.