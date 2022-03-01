Malaysia PM meets Malaysians returning from Ukraine

SEPANG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Tuesday (March 1) met a group of Malaysians who had been evacuated from Ukraine at the airport in Kuala Lumpur.

The group of nine Malaysians and two dependants had arrived at around 3pm via Doha, Qatar.

They had been evacuated from Kyiv in Ukraine to Poland.

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri had earlier said that the Embassy of Malaysia in Kyiv is currently undertaking the evacuation of the remaining Malaysian nationals from the conflict-stricken country.

Thirteen Malaysians had left Ukraine between Feb 14 and Feb 24 on the advice of the Malaysian embassy in Kyiv, The Star reported.

