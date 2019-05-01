Malaysia PM Mahathir Mohamad confirms new inspector-general of police

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has confirmed the appointment of Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador as the new Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

"The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has signed the appointment letter," he told reporters at the Labour Day celebrations at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) on Wednesday (May 1).

On Monday (April 29) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun paid a farewell visit to Dr Mahathir before his upcoming retirement on Saturday (May 4).

Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi - who turns 60 on May 4 - was appointed IGP on Sept 4 2017, taking over from Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar.

Meanwhile, when asked about the appointment of the new chief of the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam), the Prime Minister said the government had yet to find a suitable candidate.

Suhakam is currently without commissioners, as their terms expired on April 25.

Commissioners' terms typically run for three years, and the last round of appointments were made in July 2016 and backdated to April that year.