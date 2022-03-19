Malaysia PM Ismail to discuss Umno's calls for snap polls with Cabinet

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Saturday (March 19) that he will discuss the dissolution of Parliament, which would pave the way for snap polls, with his party Umno's leadership and with his Cabinet.

Umno leaders at their four-day annual assembly have been calling for snap polls, although the general election is due only in July next year.

In an address to more than 5,500 party members towards the end of the assembly, Datuk Seri Ismail, an Umno vice-president, said that he had "heard" the calls for dissolution among the delegates.

"I guarantee that this major decision will be discussed with the top five of the party," Mr Ismail said, referring to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, deputy president Mohamad Hasan and the three vice-presidents, including himself.

"This will also be discussed by the Umno Supreme Council and the Cabinet before it is presented to the King," he added.

PM Ismail, who heads a seven-month-old administration, had previously seemed to resist the idea of snap polls.

Mr Ismail, who appeared to be sidelined throughout the assembly, spent nearly an hour announcing a slew of new investments and new policies by his government. He was addressing the delegates as a vice-president.

He also announced a new minimum wage of RM1,500 (S$485) a month starting on May 1.

"I listened to the debates raised by delegates and the voice of the people," Mr Ismail said. "Therefore, I would like to announce that the minimum wage of RM1,500 a month will begin on May 1 nationwide."

He added that said discussions at ministerial level would be held to look into delaying the implementation of the policy for small and micro businesses with low income or revenue.

Human Resources Minister M.Saravanan had told Parliament that the government was committed to implementing the RM1,500 minimum wage by the end of this year.