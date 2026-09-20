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Malaysia PM Anwar to meet transport minister Loke on return from Shanghai over resignation offer

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Anthony Loke (above) had informed him of the matter but they had not discussed it in detail.

SHAH ALAM - Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to meet Anthony Loke after the Transport Minister returns from Shanghai to discuss his offer to resign from the Cabinet.

Anwar said Loke had informed him of the matter but they had not discussed it in detail.

“I understand his position. He is a man of principle and has been consistent from the start, particularly on matters that could give the impression that the government is weak or compromising in its fight against corruption,” he told reporters after attending a tea gathering of Reformasi movement pioneers here on Sept 20.

Loke, who is also Democratic Action Party (DAP) secretary-general, offered to resign as Transport Minister on Sept 19 after the party held a central executive committee meeting.

This was after former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was granted a conditional pardon allowing him to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest.

Loke said his offer was a personal decision and would not involve other DAP ministers.

He added that DAP would remain in the unity government to safeguard political stability, while ongoing projects under the Transport Ministry would continue as usual. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK