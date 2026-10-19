Malaysia PM Anwar sings Doris Day classic when asked about upcoming haze meeting

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When asked what would be discussed at the meeting, Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim sang: “What will be, will be, Que Sera, Sera”.

PUTRAJAYA – Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim broke into song when asked what would be discussed at a special meeting on the haze scheduled for Oct 19.

Anwar was approached by the media after attending the Finance Ministry’s monthly assembly for October.

When reporters approached him, he first said, “Ada lagi, ada lagi” (There’s more, there’s more), indicating that he had further engagements after.

Asked about the meeting, Anwar replied, “2.30pm”, referring to its scheduled time later.

When asked what would be discussed, Anwar smiled and sang, “What will be, will be, Que Sera, Sera” before asking the reporters if they knew the classic oldie by Doris Day.

When some media members said they did, Anwar seemed pleasantly surprised and said, “Boleh tahan (Not bad)”, before leaving the place.

The High-Level Committee meeting on National Disaster Management was expected to discuss several issues, including the haze currently affecting the country.

Government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil said earlier that the meeting would, among other things, focus on better coordination among ministries in addressing the impact of the haze on outdoor sporting activities, schools and other educational institutions.

Fahmi said the Education Ministry and Health Ministry had informed the Cabinet that existing guidelines on haze management were based on the National Haze Action Plan, which was currently in force.

Further information on the meeting’s outcome would be provided by the relevant ministries, including the Health Ministry, Education Ministry and Youth and Sports Ministry. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK