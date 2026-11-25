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Malaysia PM Anwar says yet to accept resignation of Transport Minister Loke, who is on leave

Anthony Loke, who is the Democratic Action Party’s secretary-general, resigned as Transport Minister on Nov 10.

PUTRAJAYA – Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has not accepted Anthony Loke’s resignation as transport minister.

Anwar said instead, he has asked Loke to go on leave while his duties will be taken over temporarily by himself.

“When we met, he (Loke) gave his reasons which I am already aware of and I told him to take some time off first,” he told reporters after launching the Malaysia Education Artificial Intelligence (AI) Initiatives on Nov 25.

He added that, according to the law, aside from the deputy, the duties of the Transport Minister can also be taken over by the ministry’s secretary-general.

Loke, who is the Democratic Action Party’s secretary-general, resigned as Transport Minister with immediate effect on Nov 10 following a Kuala Lumpur High Court order allowing former prime minister Najib Razak to serve the remainder of his SRC International sentence under house arrest.

Separately, Anwar said the current government still has just over a year left, in which time they will “do their best” to improve their performance in running the country. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK