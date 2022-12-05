Malaysia PM Anwar posts heartfelt thanks and birthday wishes as wife turns 70

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is not one who shies away from expressing love for his wife, Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, on social media.

On Saturday night, he wished his wife happy birthday as she turned 70.

“A strong, loving and devoted person, woman, wife. A mother who never gets tired of loving. I am forever grateful,” Datuk Seri Anwar wrote on his Facebook and Instagram pages.

“Without Azizah by my side, there is no way I would be able to carry out a heavy mandate right now. I pray that Azizah will always be under His protection. Happy birthday!”

Accompanying his message is a photo taken of the couple when Mr Anwar held his first press conference as the prime minister of Malaysia on Nov 24.

When the couple celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in 2020, Mr Anwar also tweeted words of love and appreciation for his wife.

“Forty years of kindness, 40 years of courage, 40 years of loyalty, 40 years of strength.

“Through thick and thin, I am everything I am today because of the love of my life and the grace of Allah,” he wrote.

While Dr Wan Azizah did not respond to her husband’s post directly, she shared an old photo of them together with Mr Anwar’s former defence lawyer Christopher Fernando on her Facebook page on Monday.

She wrote: “Happy to receive birthday greetings from the family of the late Christopher Fernando (Aris Rizal) Anwar’s advocate. May his soul rest in peace”