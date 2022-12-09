Malaysia PM Anwar expected to unveil deputy ministers on Friday

PETALING JAYA - Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is set to announce the list of deputy ministerial posts for his unity government at 8.15pm on Friday.

The Malaysian Prime Minister said he would unveil the list following approval by Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, according to Astro Awani.

Speaking to local reporters, Mr Anwar said he will have an audience with Malaysia’s King this evening.

“God willing, the deputy ministers will be announced at 8.15pm,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after Friday prayers at Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru in Kuala Lumpur. Earlier, he had lunch with Titiwangsa MP Johari Abdul Ghani and religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar.

Each ministry may only get one deputy minister except for “key ones like Finance” in line with the principle of a leaner administration under the new unity government, The Star reported unnamed sources saying.

It is also expected that the Rural and Regional Development Ministry led by Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi could get two deputies.

“Overall the list has around 35 names and there are 28 Cabinet ministers. Hence few will get two deputies especially those which have been merged and seen as heavier portfolios,” the source told The Star.

“As with the norm, both the deputy and minister will not be from the same party,” the source added.

On Dec 2, Mr Anwar unveiled a slightly smaller Cabinet than that of his predecessor – naming two Deputy Prime Ministers and 25 ministers.

The Prime Minister will also serve as the Finance Minister, a post he had held from 1991 until his sacking in 1998. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK