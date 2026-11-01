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Malaysia PM Anwar calls for stronger action against school bullying

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Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said education must instil good manners, respect and a sense of responsibility among students.

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said education must instil good manners, respect and a sense of responsibility among students.

PHOTO: REUTERS

KOTA BARU – Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has directed the Education Ministry to take firm action against bullying in schools amid growing concerns over children’s safety and well-being.

He said cases involving children, including suicide, abuse and bullying, highlighted the need to strengthen character development and moral values from an early age.

He said academic excellence alone was insufficient, stressing that education must also instil good manners, respect and a sense of responsibility among students.

“Bullying and humiliating others show that there are still shortcomings in instilling values and proper conduct in our education system.

“The Education Ministry has been directed to be firm and take decisive action. Teachers and educators must also help look after our children,” he said at the launch of the Kelantan Entrepreneur Revival Scheme on Oct 31.

Anwar also stressed the importance of religious education, including understanding and practising the teachings of the Quran, performing prayers and respecting parents, teachers and peers.

He said addressing social problems such as drug abuse and crime required a comprehensive approach to ensure young people grew up in a healthy environment. BERNAMA

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