Malaysia PM Anwar arrives in Brunei for two-day official visit

Malaysia's PM Anwar Ibrahim (left, foreground) greeted by Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at Brunei International Airport on Tuesday. PHOTO: BERNAMA
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN - Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim arrived in Brunei on Tuesday for a two-day official visit, his second official trip abroad since being appointed prime minister in November.

Datuk Seri Anwar, accompanied by his wife Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, landed at Brunei International Airport at 3.13pm, Bernama news agency reported.

They were greeted by Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, and his wife Princess Pengiran Anak Sarah.

The Malaysian prime minister was accorded an official welcoming ceremony at the airport, including inspecting a guard of honour mounted by the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, the news agency said.

Mr Anwar is slated to have an audience with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on Wednesday, followed by a bilateral meeting.

The two leaders are also expected to witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Malaysian Investment Development Authority and the Brunei Investment Agency, Bernama said.

Mr Anwar is scheduled to attend a dinner with Malaysians in Brunei on Tuesday evening.

He is expected to make an official visit to Singapore by the end of January. Mr Anwar made his first official visit as prime minister to Indonesia on Jan 8 and 9.

More On This Topic
Anwar’s visit to S’pore sets stage for ‘significant progress’ in longstanding bilateral issues: Vivian
Indonesia’s a true friend even when I was cast out: Malaysia PM Anwar

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top