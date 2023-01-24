Malaysia PM Anwar arrives in Brunei for two-day official visit

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN - Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim arrived in Brunei on Tuesday for a two-day official visit, his second official trip abroad since being appointed prime minister in November.

Datuk Seri Anwar, accompanied by his wife Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, landed at Brunei International Airport at 3.13pm, Bernama news agency reported.

They were greeted by Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, and his wife Princess Pengiran Anak Sarah.

The Malaysian prime minister was accorded an official welcoming ceremony at the airport, including inspecting a guard of honour mounted by the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, the news agency said.

Mr Anwar is slated to have an audience with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on Wednesday, followed by a bilateral meeting.

The two leaders are also expected to witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Malaysian Investment Development Authority and the Brunei Investment Agency, Bernama said.

Mr Anwar is scheduled to attend a dinner with Malaysians in Brunei on Tuesday evening.

He is expected to make an official visit to Singapore by the end of January. Mr Anwar made his first official visit as prime minister to Indonesia on Jan 8 and 9.