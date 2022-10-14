Malaysia

PAS won't dissolve 3 state govts

Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) has decided that it will not dissolve the legislatures in the three Malaysian states under its rule for the general election. The states are Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah.

PAS said previously that the dissolution will not happen until March 2023 so the states can focus on preparations for monsoon floods around mid-November to March.

Meanwhile, jailed former premier Najib Razak will be one of Barisan Nasional's five potential candidates for the parliamentary seat of Pekan, in Pahang, said a local Umno leader. A candidate will be picked to win the seat and will return it to him if he is pardoned.

 

