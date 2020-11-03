Malaysia Parliament to sit until 1pm from Nov 3-5 due to Covid-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Parliament will adjourn early at 1pm from Tuesday (Nov 3) until Thursday, following news of a few staff members and an aide of a senator testing positive for Covid-19.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Takiyuddin Hassan tabled a motion under Standing Order 12 (1) to end the Parliament sitting earlier.

The motion was supported by Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Datuk Takiyuddin also filed a motion to bring forward the Special Chamber's meetings to 11.30am from Tuesday until Thursday.

Opposition lawmaker Mahfuz Omar from Pokok Sena sought clarification on the number of police auxiliary officers, and if they have interacted with anyone in Parliament.

He also queried if the police officer is serving under the Prime Minister's Department as this could mean the individual could have interacted with others from the department.

Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun, however, clarified that the auxiliary policeman was not on duty in Parliament.

"He was stationed elsewhere. He is from the Prime Minister's Department, but he did not serve there either," he said.

This follows news reports that seven individuals were found to be Covid-19-positive from a screening done before the parliamentary sitting on Monday.

It was reported that an auxiliary policeman tested positive and through contact tracing, three of his colleagues, including his wife, also tested positive.

A person working in the media also tested positive.

On Monday, a similar motion was tabled and passed in the Dewan Rakyat, following advice from Health Ministry officials.

On Monday, Senator Ras Adiba Radzi said her sister, Ms Ras Afiona Radzi, who is also her special aide, had tested positive.

Ms Ras Adiba is now awaiting her Covid-19 screening results.