Only 3 states may hold polls with federal election

Only three of Malaysia's 13 states are likely to hold their local polls concurrently with the country's looming general election: Perak, Perlis and Pahang.

This means voters in these three states will pick federal MPs and their state assemblymen during the election expected in November, while voters in other states will pick only the federal MPs.

Of the other 10 states, three controlled by Pakatan Harapan will not hold polls with the general election; three controlled by Parti Islam SeMalaysia will not have their assemblies dissolved; and four do not have to call for state polls after conducting them in the last two years.