Malaysia needs fast action and mitigation strategies to deal with future floods, says expert

GEORGE TOWN (Penang) • Seasonal weather changes along with rising sea levels are believed to be the reasons behind the frequent flooding in Malaysia, said an expert who also urged the authorities to make interventions fast to curb these incidents.

Centre for Marine and Coastal Studies director, Professor Aileen Tan, said land and sea atmospheric changes were affecting the weather in Malaysia and globally.

"This is why we have floods more easily compared to before. But this is partly due to development, enforcement and management issues as well."

There must be proper mitigation put in place, including monitoring and management by local authorities and communities, to prepare ahead for such incidents.

"Over the years, we have had so many instances of flooding, but now, stakeholders have executed better drainage plans," she said.

With the exception of the recent major floods in the Klang Valley, Prof Datuk Tan said there should already be good mitigation in place in most parts of the country that frequently experience floods.

Seven Malaysian states and the capital city Kuala Lumpur were deluged after three days of heavy rain from Dec 17.

"For the recent floods in Selangor, they were exceptional as the weather change was abrupt. But in many other places, there should already be human intervention to curb flooding," said Prof Datuk Tan.

"We cannot always attribute floods to climate change and not do anything to curb them," she said.

She pointed out that with climate change happening globally, flooding is going to be more severe in the coming years.

"We need our development to be in balance with the environment. It is more crucial for us to maintain an environmental balance, but currently, there is still a gap in converting scientific findings into appropriate, workable plans and policymakers need to take action," she said.

The Malaysian government has faced criticisms over its slow reaction to help flood victims, and questions are being raised as to whether there had been sufficient flood-mitigation measures in states like Selangor.

Speaking in Malaysia, Prof Datuk Tan said scientists had researched and shared new findings over the years that now need to be converted into action.

"If we do not take action and have good mitigation strategies in place, we will be in trouble," she said.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK