Malaysia may be able to resume exports amid chicken surplus

Malaysia has a small oversupply of chicken that puts the country in a position to export the poultry again, two months after imposing a ban on exports due to a shortage.

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Ronald Kiandee told Parliament yesterday that with the oversupply of chicken, local chicken prices have been kept below the government-mandated ceiling price, and the industry's supply and inflation issues have stabilised.

Datuk Seri Ronald's remarks open up the possibility of Malaysia finally lifting the chicken export ban that was imposed on June 1 to stabilise domestic supply.

He had previously said the decision on export would be reviewed after the stabilising measures end on Aug 31.

Prior to the ban, Malaysia, which exported 3.6 million chickens a month, was Singapore's second-largest source of imported chicken after Brazil.

The ban was partially lifted following a Cabinet decision on June 8, allowing the export of live kampung and black chickens to Singapore. But the ban on commercial broiler chicken, which makes up the biggest portion of Singapore's chicken imports from Malaysia, is still in place.

Mr Ronald said Malaysia's chicken industry is now in a stable condition. "Right now, we have excess chicken supply, so the price of chicken being sold is actually lower than the ceiling price," said the minister.

He added that Malaysia could produce up to 106 per cent of its self-sufficiency level for chicken. "We now have the capacity to export from our chicken supply."

The government's ceiling price for standard chicken from July 1 is RM9.40 (S$2.90) per kg - a price mechanism that will remain in place until Aug 31.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob previously announced that the government spent RM720 million in subsidies to keep chicken prices low amid inflation.

Chicken feed subsidies were, however, removed from July 1.

Apart from subsidies, ceiling price and an export ban, the government also abolished permits for imports, enabling more players to import chicken into the country.