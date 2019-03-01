Malaysia man attacks own luxury bag to spite 'rude' boutique staff

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A man who was irked by the treatment of the staff at a luxury boutique in Kuala Lumpur retaliated by cutting up his own bag in front of them.

Sinar Harian reported that Mr Zainal Abidin Awang cut his luxury bag in front of the employees as his friend Ismail Ariffin Lepat recorded the act.

The video, which was shared on Facebook by Mr Ismail, garnered 2,310 shares and 976,000 views by Friday (March 1) after it was posted last Monday (Feb 25).

According to the report, Mr Zainal was disappointed that he was mistreated by the employees.

He claimed he had gone to the luxury boutique to emboss his name on his newly purchased bag.

However, his request was denied at the luxury boutique, and an angry Mr Zainal then proceeded to attack his bag in front of them.

The report claimed that the two men had walked into the store with Mr Ismail wearing his hair long and Mr Zainal in slippers.

"I'm sorry but but I cannot take it when my friend and our race is being insulted in our own homeland," Mr Zainal said.

The report added that Mr Zainal also uploaded the picture of a limited edition green duffle bag of the luxury brand worth RM21,120 (S$7,000) which he also had on him when he visited the store.