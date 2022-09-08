Malaysia makes mask-wearing optional in most indoor settings

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia has dropped its mask mandate for indoor settings, except for people on public transport and in medical facilities, as well as those who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Wednesday that the government will leave it to the owners of premises to decide whether they will do away with mask-wearing.

"If they make the decision to impose it, then people must abide (by it) and they can bar those who refuse from entering," he said.

While the use of masks in many indoor settings is now optional, Mr Khairy encouraged the public to continue wearing them, given their proven efficacy in breaking transmission.

Since May, Malaysia has lifted the mask mandate for outdoor settings as it continues to transition to the endemic phase of living with the coronavirus.

With a vaccination rate of 84.2 per cent and nearly half the population having taken the booster shot, daily deaths from the coronavirus have slowed to a seven-day average of just five, with 2,067 infections reported on Tuesday.

Only a fifth of hospital beds and intensive care wards reserved for Covid-19 patients are currently being utilised.

The move mirrors protocols already in place in Singapore and Thailand, where many are still wearing masks of their own volition.

Nonetheless, Mr Khairy stressed that the mask mandate could return if the Covid-19 situation worsens. "We don't know what direction the mutations will go. There is a possibility it could become more dangerous," he said.

"If we find in a few months or a year that variants do not cause serious complications, then we can enter fully into an endemic phase."

The Health Ministry listed buses, airplanes, trains, school and worker vans, taxis and e-hailing services as forms of public transport that still require masking up.

Masks are also mandatory in health facilities such as hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and haemodialysis centres.

The ministry added that it "strongly encouraged" the wearing of face masks in crowded areas such as markets, stadiums, shopping malls and places of worship.

It also recommended that masks be worn by people with symptoms such as fever, cough or flu, and high-risk individuals as well as those participating in activities with high-risk individuals.

Meanwhile, vaccinations will continue for high-risk groups such as immunocompromised children or those with comorbidities, the elderly, healthcare workers and pregnant or nursing mothers.

Mr Khairy added that the government is looking at procuring vaccines specifically targeted at new variants such as Omicron, but would decide, based on transmission trends, whether to offer the shots to the general public or only high-risk individuals.

"Now we are looking at a more targeted vaccination programme. But we have not decided whether to have a mass vaccination campaign or (target) certain groups," he said.