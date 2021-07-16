Malaysia logs new high of 13,215 daily Covid-19 infections

Malaysia has for the third day running reported a record number of daily Covid-19 infections with 13,215 cases yesterday, the same day a top health official warned that the highly transmissible Delta variant could be spread just by fleeting contact.

"In the past, we learnt that a person can get infected from another individual through close contact of less than 1m over a duration of 15 minutes. Now, we are informed that the Delta variant can infect someone in just 15 seconds, and the virus is airborne," Director-General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah told reporters.

He was speaking a day after The Straits Times reported on a Malaysian woman who said her family was infected with the Delta variant despite being in self-imposed lockdown and relying on online services since April.

Malaysia first surpassed the five-figure mark for daily infections on Tuesday, when the country reported 11,079 new daily cases. On Wednesday, 11,618 new cases were recorded.

Cases have been soaring despite the fact that the country has been under a lockdown since June 1.

To date, the country's most populous state, Selangor, remains the epicentre of infections with cumulative cases standing at 307,094. The state accounted for more than half of the daily total yesterday with 6,120 cases.

Malaysia has reported 880,782 cases in total since the onset of the pandemic early last year.

Dr Noor Hisham had earlier warned that the number of new cases could increase over the next two weeks because the highly infectious Delta variant had been detected in almost every state.

Hospitals are struggling to cope with the rising number of Covid-19 patients and hotels in the country are being converted into quarantine and treatment centres for low-risk patients to alleviate the burden on the healthcare system.

Despite the record number of cases, the government yesterday disclosed that it is considering relaxing movement restrictions for the fully vaccinated, including allowing them to travel and to dine in, projecting that the country may move into the second phase of its four-phase Covid-19 exit plan from as early as next month.

NEW CASES DAILY IN MALAYSIA 11,079 - Tuesday 11,618 - Wednesday 13,215 - Yesterday

The government is also attempting to ramp up vaccinations, announcing that it will soon allow anyone above 60 to walk into any general practitioner (GP) participating in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to receive a jab.

Health Minister Adham Baba said the pilot project would begin in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, before being expanded nationwide.

Currently, about 700 GPs in Selangor and KL are involved in the initiative, he said.

Dr Adham estimated that 300,000 doses could be administered daily if all GPs participated in the programme.

"We have decided that 2,229 private clinics or general practitioners in Selangor, as well as 1,254 in KL, can join us to give vaccinations," he told reporters yesterday. "The reason we decided this was because we have noticed there are still a number of individuals over the age of 60 who have yet to be vaccinated."

The implementation date of the initiative will be announced later, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry has also decided that vaccination centres for the industrial sector could operate 24 hours a day in Selangor, KL and Seremban.

Dr Adham also said the east coast state of Kelantan would stop administering the first doses of China's Sinovac vaccine from Sunday due to ample supplies of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine.

Other states will also follow suit, he added.