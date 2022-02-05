Malaysia logs 9,117 new Covid-19 cases, highest in four months

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Health Ministry reported 9,117 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday (Feb 5), the highest since Oct 8, or nearly four months ago.

The latest figures brought the cumulative caseload in Malaysia to 2,904,131 cases, Health director-general Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Twitter.

The country's Covid-19 infectivity rate rose to 1.13 on Friday, higher than 1.11 a day before, he said.

The infectivity rate is a measure of the number of new infections generated by each case. A rate of 1 means that any infected person will on average infect one other person.

The jump in cases followed the Lunar New Year celebrations with Malaysians of all races packing malls and holiday destinations, and driving back to their hometowns for the long weekend.

Malaysia's government data on the CovidNow website showed that 78.8 per cent of the country's total population has been fully vaccinated, with 37.5 receiving their booster shots.

Malaysia on Thursday kicked off its Covid-19 vaccination drive for children aged five to 11.