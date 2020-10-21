Malaysia logs 732 new Covid-19 cases, after four days of over 800 infections a day

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia recorded 732 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday (Oct 21), a slight reduction from four consecutive days of cases breaching 800 a day.

The record high of 871 cases in a single day was recorded on Sunday.

The country also reported six new Covid-19 deaths, meaning 199 people have succumbed to the virus since the outbreak was first recorded in Malaysia in January.

Sabah, the epicentre of the current third wave of infections, reported five of the six fatalities. This means that Sabah has recorded 55 deaths in just the last 14 days.

Malaysia has logged a cumulative total of 22,957 cases since January.

Active cases in the country have gone up to 7,827.

Currently, 102 people are being treated in intensive care units, with 31 of them requiring ventilator support.