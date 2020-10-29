Malaysia logs 649 new Covid-19 cases, fewer than 700 for first time in 14 days

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia on Thursday (Oct 29) logged 649 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and reported zero new deaths.

This was the first time in 14 days that cases were below 700 a day.

It was also the first time there were no new deaths linked to the coronavirus pandemic in three weeks, since Oct 7.

The cumulative infections stood at 30,090, said the Health Ministry.

The ministry's director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said no new fatalities were reported, with the death toll remaining at 246 cases since the outbreak was tracked in Malaysia in January, The Star daily reported.

Of the new cases, Sabah made up the bulk with 352 new infections, or 54.2 per cent - a sharp drop from previous weeks when the East Malaysian state grabbed three-quarters of the cases reported daily.

There were 132 cases in Selangor and 21 in neighbouring Kuala Lumpur federal territory - or nearly 24 per cent of the total.

Negeri Sembilan recorded 43 new cases, Kedah 37, Penang 13 and Johor 10.

Active cases in the country have gone up to 10,087 and five new clusters have been identified, the ministry said.