Malaysia logs 375 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday; five deaths in Sabah

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia logged 375 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday (Oct 8).

There were five new deaths recorded, bringing the death toll to 146. The five deaths were all recorded in eastern Sabah state.

The country's total number of infections stood at 14,368 cases, with 10,519 recoveries.

Thursday's 375 new cases is lower than the 489 reported on Wednesday, and a record 691 on Tuesday.

The Health Ministry's director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a Facebook live video on Thursday that of the newly reported cases, 271 were from Sabah, 36 from Selangor and 16 from Kedah.

Cases in Sabah and Kedah formed the bulk of new cases on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tan Sri Noor Hisham said that 60 patients were being treated in intensive care units on Thursday, with 20 requiring ventilator support.