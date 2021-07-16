Covid-19

Malaysia logs 13,215 cases

Malaysia yesterday logged 13,215 new Covid-19 cases, notching record-high infections for the third day running, with a top health official warning that the highly transmissible Delta variant could be spread by fleeting contact. Cases have been soaring although Malaysia has been under a lockdown since June 1.

