Malaysia logs 1,228 daily Covid-19 cases, a record high

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia on Saturday (Oct 24) logged 1,228 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a record high.

The previous high of 871 cases was reported last Sunday (Oct 18).

The Health Ministry said on Twitter that 889 of the 1,228 cases, or 72.3 per cent, were from Sabah.

The East Malaysia state is the epicentre of the country's coronavirus pandemic in the last few weeks, with health officials conducting more health tests on the population that exposed the higher number of cases.

Malaysia from late last month started seeing an exponential surge in Covid-19 cases, which has been mostly blamed on the two weeks of election campaigning ahead of the Sept 26 Sabah state polls.

The thousands of campaigners from all over the country brought the disease with them when they returned to their hometowns.

There were outbreaks of Covid-19 cases in Sabah detention centres for illegal migrants around the same time as the election campaigning period.