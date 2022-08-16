Malaysia likely to hold polls this year: BN chief

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia is likely to hold a general election this year, according to the head of the largest party in the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance, The Star newspaper and other local media reported yesterday.

The public statement increases pressure on Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who has been resisting an early vote, saying he is dealing with economic issues including rising food prices.

Umno president Zahid Hamidi said Datuk Seri Ismail might have a different reading about the election date but he would definitely have to consult with the party's top leaders, the paper said.

"I'm confident that it will be held this year because there are many indicators pointing in that direction," The Star and national news agency Bernama quoted Zahid, chairman of BN, as saying after the closing of the alliance's annual convention on Sunday.

Umno has repeatedly urged the Prime Minister to bring forward the election, due to be held by September next year, to capitalise on landslide wins in recent state polls in Melaka and Johor.

Mr Ismail is one of the three vice-presidents in Umno, but as prime minister has the prerogative to advise the Malaysian King on dissolving Parliament to make way for national polls.

On Sunday, Mr Ismail said he would dissolve Parliament if a survey by the women's wing of BN shows voters favour the coalition.

In a speech at the convention, Zahid also said that the opposition will try to win votes amid a scandal over a delay in the completion of six warships ordered by the Malaysian Navy.

A report by the bipartisan Public Accounts Committee that reports to Parliament revealed that none of the six littoral combat ships (LCS) had been completed although the government had spent RM6 billion (S$1.86 billion) on the project since it was awarded in 2011.

"We know that the opposition wants to turn the LCS project into an issue like they did with 1MDB during the 14th General Election," Zahid said, referring to public anger over the financial scandal involving state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad that led to BN losing elections in 2018. Zahid is currently on trial for corruption charges.

Mr Ismail last week said the nation's anti-graft commission had been asked to speed up its investigation into the LCS project. The Cabinet has also agreed to declassify the 2019 forensic report on the project after advice from the Attorney-General and Auditor-General, he said.

BLOOMBERG