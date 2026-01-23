Malaysia lifts ban on Elon Musk’s Grok AI chatbot after X adds safety measures

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

– Malaysia lifted its temporary ban on Mr Elon Musk’s Grok artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot after the company behind it added safety measures to help prevent the generation of sexualised images of people.

The decision follows a meeting between regulators and Mr Musk’s tech company, which confirmed that necessary measures had been implemented in Grok, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said on Jan 23. Grok remains subject to continuous monitoring by the authorities, it said.

Malaysia blocked access to Grok earlier in January, citing misuse of the AI service to generate “obscene, sexually explicit, indecent, grossly offensive, and non-consensual manipulated images, including content involving women and minors”.

Regulators around the world have sought corrective action from Mr Musk.

“MCMC stresses that user safety remains a priority,” the regulator said in a statement. “Any failure to comply or violation of Malaysian laws will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the provisions of the laws in force.”

Malaysian Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said on Jan 22 following a meeting with representatives of X that the implementation of the controls had been confirmed.

“Users are no longer able to edit images or videos to produce obscene or inappropriate material, as had occurred previously. This confirmation was made by X,” he told Bernama news agency. Bloomberg