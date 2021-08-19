Malaysian lawmakers arrive at palace to meet King to verify backing of Ismail Sabri Yaakob as PM

KUALA LUMPUR - Barisan Nasional lawmakers arrived at the national palace at 10.38am on Thursday (Aug 19), as Malaysia's King is set to meet with 114 Members of Parliament who signed statutory declarations to support former deputy premier Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the country's next prime minister to verify their stand.

The first group of MPs scheduled to meet the King at 10am, comprising East Malaysia lawmakers, most likely had their audience via video-conference.

MPs from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) have also arrived at the palace in Kuala Lumpur.

Earlier, chief secretary to the government Mohd Zuki Ali and Attorney-General Idrus Harun were seen arriving at the palace.

Meanwhile, the opposition said it has not received an invite for an audience with the King.

Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah will meet the MPs in five groups from 10am to 5pm, according to a schedule seen by The Straits Times.

Confirming that 114 MPs had been invited to the palace to affirm their choice of Datuk Seri Ismail as PM, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan told reporters: "The purpose of the meeting is to make sure that we signed the (statutory declarations) voluntarily and that we were not under pressure."

The audiences with the King come a day after Wednesday's deadline for MPs to state who they choose to lead the country.

All parties who were in Perikatan Nasional have backed Mr Ismail, except veteran Umno MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah who was a rival candidate for the premiership until Umno decided to go with its vice-president.

The 114 votes obtained by Mr Ismail means that rival Anwar Ibrahim, who leads the Pakatan Harapan opposition coalition and is Parti Keadilan Rakyat president, has failed to obtain enough support to become the next prime minister.

The King decreed on Wednesday that the MP chosen to succeed caretaker PM Muhyiddin Yassin would still need to pass a confidence vote in Parliament to affirm his legitimacy, while the Conference of Rulers is also expected to hold a special meeting on Friday to discuss the matter.

In February last year, Sultan Abdullah picked Tan Sri Muhyiddin, after a week-long political impasse following then Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's shock resignation.



Mr Ismail Sabri Yaakob (left) needs to pass a confidence vote in Parliament to succeed caretaker PM Muhyiddin Yassin. PHOTO: BERNAMA



The decision was disputed by Tun Dr Mahathir who had himself tried to form a unity government, after refusing to go along with plans by Bersatu to leave PH and work with Umno.

The Muhyiddin government was plagued by accusations that it was a "backdoor government".

Following the loss of his majority with the withdrawal of 15 Umno MPs from Perikatan Nasional earlier this month, Mr Muhyiddin promised to push for a motion of confidence in the next parliamentary session and offered a raft of reforms to the opposition last week in a bid to secure enough votes.

But Mr Muhyiddin was forced to resign on Monday after the opposition rejected his reform deal to gain bipartisan support.