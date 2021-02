Malaysia started its vaccination campaign yesterday, with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin the first to receive the Covid-19 shot. Malaysia aims to inoculate close to 83 per cent of its 33 million population within the year. It will start by vaccinating healthcare workers and other front-liners, including elected lawmakers, in the first phase.

