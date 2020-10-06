Malaysia issues inter-state travel ban to and from Sabah from Oct 7-20

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia issued a travel ban from Sabah to Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak and the Federal Territory of Labuan from Wednesday (Oct 7) to Oct 20.

Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision was made following the increasing rise in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Datuk Seri Ismail said exemption, however, will be given to special cases like emergencies, deaths, essential services and others, which will require permission from the Health Ministry.

"Those who receive permission must also undergo Covid-19 screening by the Health Ministry as soon as they arrive at the entry points of their destinations," he said in a statement Tuesday.

For entry into Sabah, permission is only given to Sabahans with the "H" code in their MyKad identity cards as well as their spouses, said Mr Ismail Sabri.

Non-Sabahans in essential services as well as students with valid Sabah Immigration Department-issued passes are also allowed into the state.

Civil servants based in Sabah must obtain the Section 66(1)(d) of the Immigration Act stamp at a Sabah immigration department's office upon entering the state.

All must be screened for Covid-19 upon arrival at the entry points.

Sabah recorded 130 Covid-19 cases on Monday, out of the record-breaking 432 infections reported in the country that day.

From Sept 20 to Oct 5, a total of 235 local cases all over the country involved individuals who had recently travelled to Sabah.

On Monday, the National Security Council announced that the districts of Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan will go under lockdown at 12am on Wednesday.

This is in addition to Tawau, Semporna, Kunak and Lahad Datu, which have already been under similar movement control.