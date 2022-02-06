Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand see surge in daily Covid-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's Health Ministry reported 9,117 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, the highest since Oct 8, or nearly four months ago.

The latest figures took the cumulative caseload in Malaysia to 2.9 million cases, Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Twitter.

Other South-east Asian nations showed mixed figures in daily Covid-19 caseloads, with a surge in Indonesia and Thailand, but a dip in the Philippines.

Malaysia's Covid-19 infectivity rate rose to 1.13 on Friday, higher than 1.11 a day before, said Dr Noor Hisham. An infectivity rate of 1 means that an infected person will on average infect one other person.

The jump in cases followed the Chinese New Year celebrations, with Malaysians of all races packing malls and holiday destinations, and driving back to their hometowns for the long weekend.

Malaysia's government data on the CovidNow website yesterday showed that 78.8 per cent of the country's total population has been fully vaccinated, with 37.5 per cent having received booster shots.

Dr Noor Hisham urged the public to get the booster jab, amid an expectation that the number of Covid-19 cases will rise further in the coming days.

"Our daily Covid-19 cases continue to rise as predicted in the next couple of days and weeks. Yesterday, 99 per cent were in category 1 and 2. More importantly please go for your booster dose ASAP," he tweeted yesterday. Category 1 patients are asymptomatic while Category 2 have mild symptoms. Malaysia last Thursday kicked off its Covid-19 vaccination drive for children aged five to 11.

Indonesia on Friday recorded 32,211 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily number in nearly six months, as the Omicron variant continued to drive up infections, data from the country's Covid-19 task force showed. Indonesia has recorded about 4.4 million cases since the start of the pandemic.

Thailand logged 10,490 cases on Friday, the highest one-day figure since mid-October, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University Centre for Systems Science and Engineering. The latest figure compares with more than 21,000 cases a day reported in August last year. Thailand's cumulative Covid-19 cases stood at 2.49 million last Friday.

In the Philippines, the Department of Health on Friday reported 8,564 new infections, taking the number of confirmed cases to 3.59 million.

"The Philippines continues to see a steady decline in new Covid-19 cases," said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, adding that the national average daily cases last week was 45 per cent lower compared with the previous week. She said hospital admissions also continued to drop. The country reported the highest single-day tally of 39,004 on Jan 15.

