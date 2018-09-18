Malaysia in talks with relevant authorities to bring back Jho Low's jet: Foreign Minister Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia is in talks with the relevant authorities to bring controversial businessman Low Taek Jho's private jet to Malaysia.

Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said that his ministry was informed of the talks, but that it was not directly participating in it.

"There are parties who were entrusted to conduct the talks," said Datuk Saifuddin, when asked by the media on Tuesday (Sept 18) after his visit to the Institute of Language and Literature office.

The Bombardier Global 5000 jet belonging to Low, also known as Jho Low, was part of some US$1 billion (S$1.37 billion) in assets allegedly acquired with funds misappropriated from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, or 1MDB.

The jet was impounded by Singapore in February last year and is now grounded at Singapore's Seletar Airport.