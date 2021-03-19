Malaysia immigration cites breakdown, more applicants for long queues at Singapore mission

KUALA LUMPUR - The Malaysian Immigration Department said on Friday (March 19) that technical glitches at the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore, coupled with an increased number of passport renewal applications during the Covid-19 pandemic contributed to long queues outside the mission lately.

Malaysia's Immigration chief Khairul Dzaimee Daud said in a statement that a passport printing machine at the high commission is currently out of order, and it is also facing technical issues.

Datuk Khairul also said that the number of passport renewal applicants had doubled in the past week to around 450 applicants a day, adding to the long lines outside the mission.

This is due to Malaysians in Singapore not being able to return to the country to renew their passports following the border closure between the two countries since last year.

"Malaysians residing in Singapore are advised to use our services online to avoid congestion," Mr Khairul said in a statement.

The Straits Times on Thursday reported about the long lines at the High Commission in Jervois Road, with Malaysians saying it is a persistent issue throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

Many have taken to social media to express their frustrations.

The immigration department said in its statement that it had implemented an online appointment system since February. Passport renewal applications would be processed within 4 to 5 weeks when done online, it added.

But in recent days, Mr Khairul said, the number of walk-in applicants had drastically increased.



The queue outside the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore on March 19, 2021. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Mr Khairul said that priority for passport renewal would be given for those who need to extend their work permits in the near future.

The department has sought permission from Singapore to grant entry for technicians to conduct repairs on equipment.

The opposition Pakatan Harapan coalition on Friday urged Malaysia's Foreign Minister Hishamuddin Hussein to explain the long queues and said that it was "disgraceful" to Malaysia that technology is not proficiently used to deal with such matters.

Meanwhile, an assemblyperson from Malaysian opposition DAP in Johor has urged the government to appoint a High Commissioner to Singapore, pointing out that the position has been vacant for 11 months.

Tan Hong Pin, an assemblyperson for Skudai, said that the position "urgently" needs to be filled to ensure smooth operations at the high commission.